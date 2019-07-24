Focus on the Family
In a world and society that seems to have very little of it, the question is asked, how do we go about teaching our children about respect? Mutual respect between parents and children is fundamental.It opens the pathway to better communication and is a key ingredient on the road to becoming a productive citizen. But, when happens when we are or feel disrespected? Today's episode of Focus on the Family deals with the topic of respect between parents and children.
PM Rowley gives history on how gangs got into URP
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says that while ghost gangs in social programmes such as the Unemployment Relief Programme, the U-R-P "didn't exist on the pay sheet" he says "at least that gang wasn't killing you."
Lola and the magic sticks
'Lola and the Magic Sticks' it's the title of the latest book launch by author Mary Cuffy. The aim is to serve as an introduction to toddlers about the national instrument. It takes place today at NALIS Port of Spain from 1 PM
City Sun Valley Steel Orchestra
'Come Let's Party Together' is a fund raising initiative hosted by City Sun Valley Steel Orchestra in collaboration with Massy Trinidad All Stars. It's on the eve of Emancipation at the home of Massy Trinidad All Stars , Duke Street Port of Spain. City Sun Valley is committed to the development of young people and communities through the national instrument.
Annual female basketball tournament
On Sunday 4th August the Female Basketball Action will host their third Annual female basketball tournament "The Rebirth" . The aim is to create opportunities and place the spotlight on female basketballers in the country.The event takes place at Eastern Indoor Arena , Tacarigua from 12:30 pm.