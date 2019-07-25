Political Landscape
The country recorded its 300th homicide yesterday, as crime and violence continue grip the nation. On the political front, both the government and the opposition blame each other. The Opposition has been accused by the government of not supporting critical pieces of legislation to curb the problem.Can they work together to help citizens feel a better sense of security? David Lee the Opposition Chief Whip and Pointe-A-Pierre Member of Parliament joined us on set.
Prison Break: 4 years later
Yesterday marked four years since the 2015 Prison Break in Port of Spain and where are we with that investigation? Two prisons officers, Acting Superintendent Wilbert Lovell and Prisons officer II, Lancelot Duntin remain on suspension. The men have taken the matter to court and while recommendations have been made, action has been slow in coming. Frustrated over the situation, Prisons Officer II, Lancelot Duntin is ready to break is silence and joined us on set.
Regus TT opens new branch
Regus Corporation successfully opened its latest branch at Gulf City Branch yesterday. Minister of Trade and Industry paula Gopee-Scoon was also present at the event. Regus provides customised workspace for rent which include: Virtual Offices, Business Lounges and Co-working spaces.
Islamic Resource society
The Islamic Resource Society is having a special lecturer tomorrow night from 7 PM in commemoration of Emancipation Day.