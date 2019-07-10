Griffith on New Initiatives
The Police have reported a reduction in violent crimes for the first half of the year. Business Communities , in Couva and Port of Spain recently voiced their concerns about the climbing homicide toll. In response to one of those associations, Commissioner Gary Griffith said there was never a honeymoon period to begin with. The Commissioner said a number of ills contributed to the crime wave we are facing including:Gangs having access to state contracts and using profits from those contracts to fund criminal activities.
U18 Volleyball Team
The Caribbean Zone Volley Ball Championship comes up from July 22nd in Jamaica. The U18 National Volleyball Girls Team has qualified for the event and are eager to represent team TTO. However, a lack of funding may put their trip in jeopardy. The girls are raising funds...some even opened a go fund me account to make the trip possible.
AME Mission Outreach
The African Methodist Episcopal Church T&T is hosting a contingent of 50 persons from the Turner Chapel AMEC located in Atlanta. The team is here and have already been engaged in a number of community projects in Central Trinidad. The church is also working with stakeholders during their visit while still finding time to sample some of our famous local delicacies.
Yamaha Motor TT
Yamaha Day will be observed with a free event on July 14th. The Motocross event will also double as the launch of the Yamaha Motocross Training Academy on July 21st at La Vega estate. Yamaha Motor is celebrating its 64th anniversary