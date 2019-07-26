Have your say
Are you satisfied with the efforts of ALL arms of National Security In the Fight Against Crime?
Police Association on Crime Initiatives
Next Wednesday the Opposition and the Government are set to square off over the Bail Amendment Bill again. The Government believes this is necessary in the fight against crime, but many are wondering, will it work? What is the mood of the Police Service on what has been happening for just over a week?
NGC NAATT Open Championships
It's a major week for the sport of athletics locally...the annual National Athletics Association Champions sponsored by NGC is on from today until Sunday. It's at the Hasely Crawford Stadium , Cost: $60.00 for ages over 12.
Experience Trinidad
For decades , we have heard that not enough is being done to promote tourism domestically. This vacation, the Tour Operators Association teamed up with Trinidad Tourism Limited to host a series of tours for the vacation period.
Confronting the trauma facing the society
More and more we are becoming more aware of how traumatised our society really is. The country has been experiencing an increase in criminal acts and by extension increased trauma to family , friends and the wider society. In addition, tomorrow marks the 29th anniversary of the 1990 coup anniversary. Many who witnessed that event are still trying to find ways to cope with that experience.