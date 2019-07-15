Political Landscape
From the Commission of Inquires to Local Government Screening , there is never a dull moment in the political landscape. Opposition Senator Anita Haynes, The Public Relations Officer of the United National Congress joined us on set.
Business Breakfast
The 35th Annual Conference & Trade Expo is hosted by the non profit organization CANTO, geared toward the ICT sector. It runs from 21st - 24th at Hyatt Regency under the theme "Transitioning to a Digital Region – Opportunities and Challenges".
Flying Fish Swim Camp
Several camps are up and running for the July / August vacation period including those geared towards sporting disciplines. Flying Fish Swim Club is hosting it's annual camp, under the theme "it's about more than swimming". Sessions are ongoing and concludes on August 16th at its location Jamaica Boulevard, Federation Park.
TTFA Youth Invitational Tournament
The TTFA Youth Invitational tournament takes place from from July 17- 21 . The event marks the 111th Anniversary of the Football Association of Trinidad and Tobago. The invitational tournament will serve as a warm up tournament for the National Boys Under 15 team as they prepare to compete in this year's CONCACAF Boys Under 15 Championships carded for August 4-12 at the IMG Academy in Florida.