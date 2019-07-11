TTPS Searching for IDC Escapees/ Have your Say
The TTPS says it is actively searching for the 12 detainees, 11 Venezuelan Nationals and 1 Grenadian national who escaped from the Immigration Detention Centre, Aripo yesterday.The detainees escaped during an Airing Exercise held between the hours of 3:00 p.m and 5:00 p.m. The Assistant Managers were contacted, and calls were made to various arms of the police service. A few groups have been advocating for the release of the detainees following similar escape attempts and reports, that they are living under poor conditions.
State of the Economy
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley isn't phased by Standard and Poor's rating downgrade of Trinidad and Tobago.The PM said that in difficult times Trinidad and Tobago is still rated as investment grade but is facing serious difficulties. Meanwhile via Twitter, Finance Minister Colm Imbert expressed his sentiments. He said the BBB rating was "still strong investment grade" and noted S&P upgraded the Trinidad and Tobago's outlook from negative to stable. Minister Imbert said the primary reason is lower than expected gas and oil production but key positives are T&T's favourable external profile, stable democracy and social stability. Economist and Lecturer Dr. Roger Hosein joined us via telephone.
Tobago Heritage Festival
The annual Tobago Heritage Festival gets underway tomorrow at Shaw Park Complex. There are several events within the festival, all promoting the rich and unique culture the sister isle has to offer.
UBUNTU: I am because you are
The Chaguanas Women & Youth Group is hosting its annual concert on August 11th at the Central Bank Auditorium. It's entitled ' UBUNTU: I AM BECAUSE YOU ARE': The Emancipation celebration begins at 6 PM, the event is under of the office of the Governor of Culture which falls under the Youth Government.
Artiste's Forum- Lynchpin
Local Rock Group Lynchpin is celebrating ten years in the music business. They are hosting an event on July 20th at Val Park Shopping Plaza, tickets are $100. The group is also preparing for their upcoming tour to Cuba in August.