T&T style ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) unit soon
National Security Minister Stuart Young is maintaining that the focus is not on the women involved in the sex trade, but the establishments and persons profiting from the illegal acts.
Current Affairs- Ralph Maraj
Community Spotlight- Southern Marines Steelband Foundation
The Southern Marines Steelband Foundation have been hosting annual vacation camps since 2011 and are based Southern Main Road, Marabella. It begins on Monday, registration is $500 and can be done prior or on Monday morning. The aim of the camp is to introduce the national instrument to young people in the community, while trying to instill values of team-work.
Community Spotlight- Roy Cape Foundation (Music Literacy Course Launch)
The Roy Cape Foundation is known for assisting various communities by implementing a music education programme for the youth. Next on their list is the region of Sangre Grande, in which they have teamed up with the Sangre Grande Development Foundation. The launch of the music education programme is on July 27th at the North Eastern Community Centre. The Foundation was launched in 2016 and is part of the veteran musician's aim to assist with the development of our young people.
Ruff & Tuff MMA League locked and loaded
Ruff & Tuff MMA League Locked and Loaded goes down tomorrow night at Pleasantville Indoor Sporting complex arena. Tickets are priced at $100 GENERAL , $200 RINGSIDE , $500 VIP which include food, drinks and cutters. The experience will be live on TV6 from 9 pm tomorrow.
Mt. Sinai Spiritual Baptist Church
From Sunday , the Mt Sinaí Spiritual Baptist .Church will be engaged in two weeks of community based activity. To assist , they have teamed up with other churches in the area. The activities will take place at Ibis Avenue Lisa's Garden Couva . The church will host a Two Week Crusade,Health Fair , March against Crime and Food Hamper Distribution from July 14th to 27th .
The many moods of Arturo Tappin
The many moods of Arturo Tappin is happening tonight at Kaiso Blues café. The price is $300. And it's hosted by Spektakula Promotions and features Barbadian Saxophonist Arturo Tappin. He's been here before and has performed in many festivals around the world.