Community Spotlight: Enterprise youth shines bright
Del Young has been accepted by the University of Waterloo, Canada, with an entrance scholarship of Can$2,000 but had to defer acceptance in 2018 because of lack of finances. He has to raise Can$46,607 by August 15 this year to cover his tuition and accommodation for the first year or else this window of opportunity will be closed. Members of the public have come forward to offer assistance but, with the deadline soon approaching , it's uncertain if Ronaldo will meet his target.
TADA calls for more action from Gov't
A major argument for government-subsidized electric vehicles is the reduction of greenhouse-gas carbon dioxide emissions.The Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association is calling on the government to do more to encourage more environmentally friendly vehicles on the nation's roads. They say most of parts of the world have adopted this approach and T&T is seriously lagging behind.
Cut yuh style battle
It's one of the battles you wouldn't mind engaging in. Cut Yuh Style Barber and Beauty Battle. The event is in its fourth staging under the theme "we limin' dressin' and cuttin' 90s. What does that mean ? You can find out at the event on August 4th at the Centre of Excellence.