Have your say
Mass shootings , a rising homicide toll...the Government has made it clear that there will be no state of emergency. The Commissioner of Police has called out all his troops, the government has passed what the believe is necessary legislation..so what's the next step?
Current Affairs- David Abdulah
David Abdulah the Leader of the Movement For Social Justice joins us to share his perspective on the Emailgate investigation and also crime situation.
Division on Infrastructure and Environment
We were joined on set by Councillor Kwesi Des Vignes, who is the Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment Tobago House of Assembly. He told us more about some developmental plans for the island including:a Two year road resurfacing programme and upgrade of networks as well as, the implementation of Coastal Programmes.
National Security Officers Union
The National Security Officers' Union is a registered organization designed to represent an estimated 30,000 security workers in the country. The union says some of the issues facing officers include; Excessive hours of work and a Lack of proper remuneration and non provision relating to other terms and conditions of service under section 19 of the Minimum Wages Act.
Champions of Business
Nominations are open for the 2019 Champions of Business Awards. It's one the three signature events hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce. It is primarily dedicated to celebrating the outstanding and exemplary contributions of Trinidad and Tobago's business leaders.