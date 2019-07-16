Police Association on Homicide spike
The period Sunday into Monday saw eight homicides recorded in the country. Commissioner Gary Griffith in a media release said that a number of key policing strategies have gone into immediate effect and will continue over the coming days to increase security. These include: Joint Police and Army patrols; and Other intelligence-driven initiatives as well . Commissioner Griffith also said that officers who are currently on days off, have been called out to duty.
Remembering Raymond Choo Kong
Celebrated Comedian and playwright Raymond Choo Kong was found dead at his Arima home on Monday afternoon. Tributes began pouring in immediately after news spread of his passing, members of the local theatre fraternity gathered at Little Carib Theatre to hold a vigil in is honour. Deputy Head of News Kejan Haynes was there and spoke with some present. Friend and Manager of the Little Carib Theatre Trevor Jadunath also joined us on the telephone
Community spotlight- Making a difference football club
Last week we highlighted veteran musician Dr. Roy Cape and Former Calypso Monarch Eric 'Pink Panther' Taylor for the work they are doing in Sangre Grande. Today we have another member of the music fraternity , Extempo Monarch Brian London and a couple members of the Making A Difference Football Club. They operate out of south Trinidad and are getting ready for a tournament in Brazil. The team is scheduled to leave on Sunday but, they are still short on funds for the one week trip.
TTPS Information Drive
Sgt. Ancil Forde joined us in studio.
Somos. It's a family thing
How about a bit of parang during the July holidays as we get ready for the office start of the Parang season in August. 'Somos' it's a family thing is happening on Sunday at Kaiso Blues Cafe. It features Amantes de Parranda, a group birthed out of St. Benedict's R.C school . Tickets are $100 advanced and to tell us more are.... Jenais Carter-Percussionist
Caribbean at risk for heat wave
The Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation is urging countries in the region to be prepared due to the impact this could have on people's health, including the risk of death. PAHO in a media release placed the Caribbean on notice for extreme temperatures in the coming months.