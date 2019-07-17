Focus on the family
In most cases of teenage pregnancy, we often neglect and at times demonize adolescent fathers. A Joint Select Committee hearing revealed last that there are hardly any programmes at all to help young males through what could be a very difficult and lonely period in their lives. In a world where we struggle with an issue of absentee fathers, how can we better assist teenage males and how about, if the child is conceived with an adult woman? as raised in the JSC hearing.
St. Margaret's Steel Orchestra
The St. Margaret's Youth Steel Orchestra will once again be in concert ,it's happening on Saturday at NAPA from 6 PM. The event also features other youth orchestras. Also on the weekend...Youth Pan Extravaganza also hosted by the Steel Orchestra on Sunday.
NGC NAAATT Open Championships
The 2019 NGC/NAAATT Open Championships will get going from July 26th at the Hasely Crawford. The cost $60. And kids under 12 are free.