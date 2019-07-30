Law Association not at UNC's beck and call
The body that represents the nation's attorneys is not at the beck and call of the main Opposition party, says its president. But while the Law Association exercised diplomacy in its defense of the advice it gave the Prime Minister that there are grounds for impeaching the Chief Justice, one Senior Counsel is calling on all attorneys to condemn the PM for what he calls "a nasty attack on the Judiciary."
Marijuana Law Protest
The Bail Amendment Bill and the Decriminalization of Marijuana bill goes hand in hand,so says Nazma Muller the Founder of Caribbean Collective for Justice. While Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi told the media last week that legislation is expected to be laid in parliament in September...Muller believes this is counterproductive in the fight against crime.
TTPS Information Drive
Discussing the "See something, say something" campaign
Freedom Road 3
A Celebration hosted by TUCO South Central Zone. It's on tomorrow night at San Fernando City Hall Auditorium. The cost is $150., and features some of the top calypsonians including this year's Calypso Monarch Ronaldo London.
Emmanuella comes to Trinidad
Her family oriented comedic videos have taken the nation by storm. Emmanuella's personality and short skits have made her one of social media's biggest sensations hailing from the African continent. She's in T&T for three shows…one of which will be in Tobago. Adults pay $250 , Kids Under 16 - $175 and there's a Kids Special - 2 for $300.