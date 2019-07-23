It's not hard to find good in Morvant
He was a guest in the Express' editorial reminiscing on the community Morvant, where he grew up. Dr. Charles M. Hosten , a Trinidad-born Professor at Howard University believes education can play a much greater role in addressing some of our social ills. In the June article he wrote "With a retirement age of 60 there exists a cadre of retired professionals who can be marshalled to assist pupils who reside in these communities". He suggested the recruitment of retirees to volunteer to work with primary school pupils in various communities.
TTPS Information Drive
The criminal elements continue to invoke fear into the lives of citizens...leaving many communities at their mercy. What do we do when those committing those heinous acts happen to be a neighbour ....or someone in our household ?. Is it really possible to "take back" our communities and if so, where do we start?.
Medical Research Conference
'Leave No Child Behind' that's the theme of this year's Trinidad & Tobago Medical Association annual Medical Research Conference. The event is scheduled for this Sunday at the Hilton and will focus on current research in the field of Paediatrics and the Social Determinants of Health.