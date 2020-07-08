Slain Police Officer laid to rest
Final rites for slain police officer, PC Allan Moseley, were conducted yesterday, following a service at the Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain. Family, friends and colleagues were able to find some closure, as his body was laid to rest, but there is still no definitive closure for the events surrounding and resulting from his death.
Rynessa Cutting reports.
Political Landscape
The People's National Movement has selected attorney Keith Scotland for the Port of Spain South Constituency. The attorney is one of the new faces at the polls for the party. What would have encouraged him venture into the political realm?
Relief grant for creative sector
Assistance is coming for those in the Creative Sector whose income would have been affected by the Global Pandemic. The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts announces that a one-off payment of Five Thousand Dollars will be extended in addition to, the rental cost of national performance spaces under the remit of the Ministry will be reduced by fifty percent until December 2020.
PC Plenty Comedy
It's PC, Plenty Comedy part Two. Penelope Spencer and Cecilia Salazar have teamed up for a second time to host ' PC, Plenty Comedy with Penny & Cecilia, Episode 2'. The virtual event is scheduled for tomorrow at 8:30 pm and is meant to help lift your spirits, as we all try to cope with the 'New Normal' that is upon us.