Slain Police Officer laid to rest

Final rites for slain police officer, PC Allan Moseley, were conducted yesterday, following a service at the Trinity Cathedral in Port of Spain. Family, friends and colleagues were able to find some closure, as his body was laid to rest, but there is still no definitive closure for the events surrounding and resulting from his death.

Rynessa Cutting reports.

Political Landscape

The People's National Movement has selected attorney Keith Scotland for the Port of Spain South Constituency. The attorney is one of the new faces at the polls for the party. What would have encouraged him venture into the political realm?

Relief grant for creative sector

Assistance is coming for those in the Creative Sector whose income would have been affected by the Global Pandemic. The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts announces that a one-off payment of Five Thousand Dollars will be extended in addition to, the rental cost of national performance spaces under the remit of the Ministry will be reduced by fifty percent until December 2020.

PC Plenty Comedy

It's PC, Plenty Comedy part Two. Penelope Spencer and Cecilia Salazar have teamed up for a second time to host ' PC, Plenty Comedy with Penny & Cecilia, Episode 2'. The virtual event is scheduled for tomorrow at 8:30 pm and is meant to help lift your spirits, as we all try to cope with the 'New Normal' that is upon us.

WOMAN SHOT DEAD IN MORVANT LAID TO REST

As thirty year-old Ornella Greaves is laid to rest, her grieving husband, Darren Joseph says he is offended that Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith hasn't made any efforts to meet him.

SOME GRANTS DENIED

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development is at this time still in the process of paying out COVID-19 relief grants, some two months after persons would have applied.

MOWT: PLANS ARE IN MOTION

The Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan at the sod turning ceremony for the Morvant Junction to Maritime Upgrade Project...

T&T NATIONALS WANT TO COME HOME

As Canada and UK are identified for the next batch of repatriations to T&T, the Minister of Health denies playing a diabolical game with the lives of T&T citizens stranded abroad.