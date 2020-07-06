Unmasking the vote
With just over one month to go before the country heads to the polls, candidates have been confirmed and in a recent move for Ancil Antoine he unconfirmed after comments he made about the United States. The United National Congress also finalized their list of Candidates yesterday leaving out some familiar faces, while the smaller political parties have indicated which seats they plan to contest. Our discussion today was with Derek Ramsamooj, Political Analyst.
NOW launches Political Campaign
Fresh off their Beetham Gardens launch, Nation-Wide Organisation of We the People announced that they are contesting the Laventille West Constituency. A stronghold of the ruling party but many would argue, it has faced consistent neglect by successive governments. Can NOW make a difference? Leader Kirk Waithe joined us to discuss.
Guyana Election Update
According to the Stabroek News, the Government was yesterday flayed by former Attorney General Anil Nandlall for its `sub judice' attempt to influence the expected ruling on Wednesday by the Caribbean Court via advertisements placed in a T&T daily newspapers and on the social media page of PNCR General Secretary Volda Lawrence which state that the case is outside of the CCJ's remit. Aubrey Norton- Senior Coalition Member joined us via zoom.