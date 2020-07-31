Unmasking the vote: the cost of progress
The U.S. economy contracted at its steepest pace since the Great Depression in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic shattered consumer and business spending, and a budding recovery is under threat from a resurgence in new cases of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean released its updated Growth Projections for 2020 and T&T weighed in at -7.1 in the July 5th report. A few weeks ago, the Government unveiled its Economic recovery document while the Opposition UNC , presented its transformation plan. Promises of wage subsides, reopening the refinery, the opening of the nation's first Agro Processing plant ..are our politicians on the right track economically? A Former PNM Government Minister, People's Partnership Minister and an Economist based at the University of the West Indies joined us.
Emancipation 2020 Observance
In 1833 Thomas Buxton presented The Emancipation Bill in Parliament. The Act was passed and came into effect on 1 August 1834. On that day, thousands of slaves in the British West Indies became free men and women. The Emancipation Holiday has been observed as a national holiday for 35 years in this nation and is usually commemorated with a village, procession and other cultural activities. This year is particularly significant as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Black Power Revolution. It's on the heels of Black Lives Matter protests and conversations internationally and even locally. Founder of the Emancipation Support Committee Khafra Kambon joined us for a conversation.
Unmasking the vote: Unrepresented People's Party
While the political conversation leading up to the August 10th polls has been dominated by the two major parties. However, there are 19 political parties are contesting this year's General Election. Several new and not so new faces have offered themselves up as candidates hoping to get the opportunity to make representation in the parliament. Political Leader of the Unrepresented Peoples' Party and the Party's Candidate for the Constituency of Port of Spain North, St, Ann's West Kenneth Munroe Brown joined us to discuss.
Unmasking the vote- Movement for National Development
The Movement For National Development is a political party founded in 2005 by leader Garvin Nicholas. The party will be contesting all three Diego Martin seats for the August 10th polls. We had Mr. Nicholas with us a couple weeks ago and now, we are joined by the candidate for Diego Martin North East. Well known in the entertainment sector and a former Extempo Monarch, Myron Bruce has decided to enter electoral politics. What would have prompted this move?
PPPC on CJ ruling
The Guyana Court of Appeal on Thursday unanimously dismissed an appeal challenging the legality of the Recount Order which preceded the recount of the votes cast during the March 2 general and regional elections in Guyana. The court also ruled that Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield is subject to the directions of the Guyana Elections Commission.