Education stakeholders meet on Covid
The Ministry of Education yesterday issued a statement saying the SEA date remains, and a decision will come next week as it relates to the continuation of physical classes for standard five students preparing for the exam. This follows A virtual stakeholder meeting in light of the recently detected 13 new covid 19 cases and 2 resultant school closures. Last week the Maraval RC was closed and the Std Five class told to home quarantine for 14 days. On Monday the Health Ministry ordered the same for the Tacarigua Presbyterian School after a close contact of a student was diagnosed with the virus on Sunday. TTUTA President Antonia De Freitas joined us via zoom.
Potential tropical cyclone nine
Heavy Rainfall and Gusty Winds Likely Over Portions of the Leeward Islands Through Tonight, as the Potential Tropical Cyclone #Nine makes its way through the Atlantic.In Its latest update the Met office says at 05:00 am today, the disturbance was located near 15.3N 61.3W or about 10 km south of Dominica and approximately 615km east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. It is moving towards the west-northwest near 37 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h.On its projected track, the centre will move through the Southern Leeward Islands during the next few hours and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight. Our very own Seigonie Mohammed joined us for the latest
Rise in local Covid19 cases
Trinidad and Tobago's COVID-19 case count, continues to climb. Six new cases were added to the count yesterday bringing our figures to 154. Case 154 is a primary contact of a recently positive COVID-19 patient. The Ministry has raised concerns over local is urging the population not to panic rather, continue to follow to guidelines outlined.T&T has been praised for its handling of the health pandemic. Tobago-born Virologist Dr. Cindy Due joined us to share her perspective.
Counter trafficking unit
Over the past couple weeks, the government has signaled its intention to address concerns over human trafficking more aggressively, given recent media reports. Trinidad and Tobago maintains its ranking at Tier 2. Which speaks of the government's commitment to meet the Trafficking Victims Protection Act's minimum standards. Tomorrow, the Counter Trafficking Unit will observe United Nations World Day against Trafficking in Persons. We were joined by Alana Wheeler, Director, Counter Trafficking Unit. Michael Reid, Acting Chief Technical Officer, Ministry of Social Development and Family Services
Emancipation Support Committee
The Emancipation Support Committee has had to scale down its celebrations significantly this year as a result of Covid 19 but will host activities virtually. They include: a virtual market, an unveiling of a monument at Treasury and a pan jazz concert. Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada, Executive Chairman, ESCTT for more details joined us for more.