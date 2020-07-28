Principal's Association on Covid19 protocols
Should there be concerns over Secondary Entrance Assessment examination following the positive testing of two pupils for Covid-19? A standard five pupil of the Maraval Roman Catholic Primary School and a Tacarigua Presbyterian Primary School tested positive, leading to the schools' closure, and the quarantining of the entire SEA class. The Ministry of Education said it will discuss the matter with stakeholders but, sought to assure that safety protocols were in effect at schools since July 20th. President of the National Primary Schools Principals Association Lance Mottley joined us via zoom.
Unmasking the vote: Chaguanas East
The People's National Movement is seeking to regain the Chaguanas East seat which, they last held under a Patrick Manning Administration. Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat is the candidate against Chaguanas Mayor Vandana Mohit. Pollsters have said that that August 10th election will be a tight one between the two major parties, can the PNM win over Chaguanas East? Clarence Rambharat- Candidate, Chaguanas East / Minister of Agriculture joined us.
TTPS Information Drive
There has been a lot of action engaging the attention of the police making headlines. Reports related to human trafficking and illegal migrants are among the latest areas of concern, in addition to ensuring that the population follows the Covid-19 regulations.
Covid19 Local cases increase
T&T has seen a sudden change in it's Covid-19 statistics following the increase of non-imported cases. The health Ministry is urging the population not to panic but rather, be vigilant and continue to follow the health protocols given. Well the latest update from the Ministry of Health states that Since testing began 148 persons have been discovered to have the virus. The one additional case is pending epidemiological investigation, 128 have been discharged and eight deaths were recorded. T&T's very own Kathy Sienko, is originally from Fyzabad and has over twenty seven years in nursing and health-care. She is now Executive Director for Nursing Affairs at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre in Jeddah Saudi Arabia and is currently working on her doctorate. She joined us via zoom.