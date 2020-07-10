Tobago Business pleading for assistance

The Prime Minister says "Tobago is Open For Business" however, those doing businesses on the islands says, it's easier said than done. The promised support from the Government has been long in coming and with the loss of the regular vacation traffic, they are once again pleading for more to be done to assist the Tobago economy.

T&T to host CPL T20

The Government has agreed to host the Caribbean Premier League in its entirety come next month. Cricket lovers can enjoy the tournament under Covid-19 regulations from August 18th. Pete Russell- COO, CPL joined us to discuss.

Stranded nationals beg to return

We were joined by Two students, stranded in the United States awaiting word to return home.

Tiger Masks

The family business Tiger Mask, is the brainchild of three siblings, Joshua, Elijah and Cianna Riley from St. Augustine.It's a special cloth mask which promises 95% particulate filtration and are ideal for everyday use.

