Men: Please control your emotions
Adriana Sandrine Rattan, President of the Int'l Women's Resource Network joined us via the telephone to discuss.
SEPOS New Term Update
Not all schools are up and running for the new term, in fact...this one school South East Port of Spain has been in limbo in terms of classes for all students since last term. A new arrangement has taken place which allows the form five students to continue their learning in the lead-up to CSEC exams.
Primary School students entertain Logos Hope patrons
Visitors to the Logos Hope ship were entertained yesterday with the sweet sounds of steel by primary school pupils. The Multicultural Music Programme Unit of the Ministry of Education hosted the event which featured students from the St. Ursula's Girls' Anglican and Moruga Government Primary Schools, here are some highlights.
Unity Boot Camp
Christmas into Carnival is a period where people tend to be more focused on health. Watching what they eat and trying to live healthier lifestyles or fit into a costume for carnival. If you're looking for that encourgament to help you along..perhaps you can try the Unity Boot Camp.It begins this Sunday and continues until carnival, pre-registration is $80.
Red Force vs Jamaica
There's a lot happening in the gentleman's game. The Red Force opened their four day encounter against the Scorpions on a positive note and West Indies sealed the One Day series against Ireland in a nail bitter last evening.
Randy Glasglow Productions
It's not Campot carnival unless you have a few Randy Glasgow production events happening. Soka With Her , Chutneyland 2020, Alternative international comedy festival and Carnival Wednesday takes place during the carnival season.