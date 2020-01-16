Political Landscape
Two inmates Brian Prince and Kenrick Sylvester were released from the Remand Prison, Golden Grove on marijuana related matters yesterday. In a media release from the Attorney General, it said a total of persons on bail increased from 505 to 699 and that number is expected to go even higher. The number does not take into account those persons already convicted (approximately 67) and who are entitled to have their matters also expunged and pardoned. The Attorney General and San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi joined us on set to discuss.
PNM Tobago Council Election
The election fever has intensified in Tobago ahead of the PNM's Council election scheduled for Sunday. Deputy Chief Secretary, Assemblyman Joel Jack Finance Secretary is one of those persons vying for leadership. He joined us on set.
Secondary Schools flooding awareness & prevention conference
The non profit organization Caribbean Colour Splash has been on the ground working with schools and hosting conferences on a number of initiatives.On Tuesday , they hosted a Secondary Schools Flooding Awareness and Prevention conference at Naparima Boys' College San Fernando. The interactive initiative San Fernando Central Secondary School copping the first prize with second Place going to St. Joseph's Convent, San Fernando and third Naparima Girls' High School.
Women wearing red shoes
It's a two part gospel event,with a concert on Friday and a service on Sunday. It's put on by Greater Grace Anointed Ministries and will be held at Christian Union Church Shekinah Place 18 Jerry Street, St. James. The event is free.
Caribbean women in leadership
It's being hailed as the first ever Young Women in Leadership Conference in Trinidad and Tobago , hosted by the Caribbean Women in Leadership and ParlAmericas. It takes place in March
Artiste's Forum
Duran "Revelation" Manswell of south Trinidad joined us on set.