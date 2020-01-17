Our first edition of CARNIVAL ON THE ROOFTOP!

This weekly Friday series will be live with our host Hayden Blades, from ONE RADIO CITY every Friday leading up to carnival.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Three Killed In Arima

Three Killed In Arima

A shooting incident by men appearing to be police hours after a police raid on a house leaves a 16 year-old dead and one 28 autistic man in critical condition at hospital.