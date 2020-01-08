Focus on the Family: Intimate partner violence
Over the past few days, we learnt about a policewoman who is now in need of assistance for reconstructive surgery following burns to 60% of her after she was set on fire by her male partner in 2019. Also making headlines...the fatal stabbing of the female pre-school principal at her place of employment and the strangulation of three family members at their Arima home. All incidents are related to intimate partner violence according to police reports. Can we deescalate these instances and how about children who are witnesses to a particular or a series of events?
Where would I be?
It's a gospel charity concert in aid of a children's home entitled "Where Would I Be?". It's On This Sunday at the Murchison Brown Auditorium, City Hall, Port of Spain at 6 pm.
Headley's All Inclusive
It's happening next month at Playa Del Este, Salybia.
Artiste's Forum
"Lie Detector" is the 2020 contribution from veteran Calypsonian Hamidullah Wahid, he joined us on set for today's Artiste's Forum.