Political Landscape
Since the passage of the Dangerous Drugs Amendment Act concerns were raised surrounding some of the changes. The legislation created some additional offences and saw several increases in existing penalties. And what about those severing time for marijuana related offences? Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds joined us to explain how the law works.
TTPS Information Drive
Police have shot and killed yet another bandit, bringing the number to three, for the amount of police related killings for 2020. The latest occurred at an Arima bar yesterday, where there was an attempted robbery. Wayne Mystar- Acting Superintendent, TTPS joined us on set to discuss.
Know your rights this Carnival
During carnival time, there is an increased amount in the production of music, designs and other areas associated with the creative sector. It's a season where new persons can often get confused about ownership of rights and legal benefits.