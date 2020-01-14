Sedition Act ruling
In a landmark judgement, High Court Justice Frank Seepersad ruled that sections 3 and 4 of the Sedition Act contravene the principle of legality and/or legal certainty, in that they are vague, uncertain and therefore illegal, null and void and they offend the rule of law. Attorneys sought to have the Sedition Act struck down on behalf of the late Satnarayan Maharaj, former head of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Saba. Ralph Maraj joined us via telephone to discuss.
Dangers of sahara dust
Most allergy sufferers are used to the health related issues that come with the onslaught of the dust, but some people, particularly those with sinus issues, may not be totally prepared for this magnitude of a wave. The Met Office has warned of a presence of Saharan Dust in the atmosphere which can be a health risk for some.
TTPS Information Drive
Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us today to discuss traffic accidents involving members of the protective services.
Schools' intellectual chutney soca monarch
Auditions get underway for the Schools' Intellectual Chutney Soca Monarch on January 25th with the final carded for February 19th. The event is Free to the public.
First Citizens National Poetry Slam auditions
The 2020 First Citizens National Poetry Slam kicked off last Sunday at Stages on the Avenue, with the first of 5 auditions. Over 150 competitors are expected to take to the stage by the end of this first round of competition on Sunday 26 January in Tobago, in their bid for the top prize of $50,000.00.