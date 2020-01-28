Morning Edition: January 28th 2020 Jan 28, 2020 Jan 28, 2020 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Check out today's program. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 29th January 2020 T&T nationals in china where Coronavirus began Two nationals from Trinidad and Tobago are now in the province in China where the coronavirus originated, but thus far they have not been reported to be infected with the deadly flu. Who to Decide On Coronavirus Tomorrow The World Health Organisation will meet on Thursday to decide if the China strain of Coronavirus qualifies as a Global Health Emergency. Here's more. Andrew Lewis on Olympic qualification It's not about me, it's about us as a nation. Duke Gives Ultimatum The World Health Organization will meet on Thursday to consider declaring the Coronavirus A Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Yara Protest Close to a month after Yara Trinidad Ltd. Shut-down its ammonia plant operations, retrenched workers returned to the Pt Lisas Industrial Estate in protest. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesBeyond The Tape : Tuesday 28th January 2020Minister on MagdalenaBeyond The Tape : Monday 27th January 2020Gov’t needs to Impose Travel restrictions for CarnivalGary Speaks to TV6 Part Three: CoP going to JSCAirports main concern for CoronavirusMorning Edition: January 28th 2020Morning Edition: 29th January 2020HDC to Build 1,500 Homes For Low Income EarnersGary Speaks to Tv6 Part Two: Many Have Legal Guns