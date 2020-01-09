Political Landscape
Crime has dominated the headlines since the start of the new year. Also, concerns about food card manipulation , health care system and education system have all prompted releases and media conferences from the Opposition UNC within the first few days of the year.
Nursing Association on exam results
It was highlighted in the news last evening, angry nursing students sill awaiting exam results from the Nursing Council. When contacted by TV6 last evening, President of the Nursing Council David Murphy said that a judge ruled that the life of the Council came to an end on April 24th 2019 and decisions made thereafter would be null and void.
War not the answer
As tensions continue between Iran and the United States, there are concerns that if not settled, a war could ensue.On Sunday, Nation of Islam Representative David Muhammad will host a special lecture entitled " Ware is not the Answer" at the Kwame Ture Education Centre Prizgar Lands Laventille.
Panorama small bands finals
Panorama 2020 continues with Small Band Competition , the semi-finals takes place this Saturday at the Victoria Square. Thirty one bands will vie for a spot in the finals on January 17th.
Carnival Jazz Brunch
It's a mix of Carnival and Jazz as Vaughnette Bigford will host her first ever Carnival Jazz Brunch, featuring her full band along with pan, calypso & jazz music from her guest artistes.It's on January 19th at the Lion's Cultural Centre, from 5 PM.