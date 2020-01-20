Ballots still being counted
Over eight hours after the polls closed in Tobago, there was still no clear winner for the leadership of the pnm Tobago council. What was however observed is a tight race between Ambassador Tracy Davidson-Celestine and incumbent kelvin Charles.
Political Landscape
Head and founder of FIXIN T&T has launched a political party called NOW for the upcoming general elections. He joined us on set to discuss.
Society of ST. Vincent de Paul
The Society of the St Vincent de Paul in collaboration with the National AIDS Coordinating Committee is hosting a Fundraising Fete entitiled SA VO YON. It takes place on January 24th at the Lions Cultural Centre in Port of Spain.
Fete Royal
Queen's Royal College Old Boys' Association is putting on its QRC Fete Royal 2020 "Embrace" on Saturday 8th February, 2020 at the College Compound. Tickets cost at $900.