Ballots still being counted

Over eight hours after the polls closed in Tobago, there was still no clear winner for the leadership of the pnm Tobago council. What was however observed is a tight race between Ambassador Tracy Davidson-Celestine and incumbent kelvin Charles.

Political Landscape

Head and founder of FIXIN T&T has launched a political party called NOW for the upcoming general elections. He joined us on set to discuss.

Society of ST. Vincent de Paul

The Society of the St Vincent de Paul in collaboration with the National AIDS Coordinating Committee is hosting a Fundraising Fete entitiled SA VO YON. It takes place on January 24th at the Lions Cultural Centre in Port of Spain.

Fete Royal

Queen's Royal College Old Boys' Association is putting on its QRC Fete Royal 2020 "Embrace" on Saturday 8th February, 2020 at the College Compound. Tickets cost at $900.

Kees Interview Part One

The front man for Kes the Band is weighing in on a debate right now in the Soca world after a UNC MP claimed it is denegrating to women.

Plot to Divide Caricom?

CARICOM Chairman, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has drawn a clear line between herself and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other Caribbean leaders planning to meet with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, criticising the sidelining of the regional bloc as an attempt at divide and rule.