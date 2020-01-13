Chief Secretary outlook for 2020
The battle for control of the Tobago Council of the Peoples National Movement is in full gear, with candidates in full election mode. The Incumbent and Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles is one of four persons in the race, his campaign was launched last week. In the midst of all the election fever will the real issues affecting the people of Tobago be forgotten?
NCC on Carnival 2020
Carnival is the country's largest tourist attraction but has the product improved ?. Events and competitions are well underway in the various art forms, all in anticipation for the Merry Monarch.How is the season shaping up?
PUFA Academy: Gothia Cup
Powerful United Football Academy is based in the East and was birthed in 2015, catering for for children 5-15. The organization has competed in international competitions representing T&T and this year, are expected to be in Sweden at the Gothia Cup in July.
Artiste's Forum
"Soca Link Up" is the name of a collaboration by Soca Star Blaxx and Calypso Icon Explainer. It's in keeping with the 2020 trend that has seen may younger artistes collaborate with or give their interpretations of Calypso Classic.