Chief Secretary outlook for 2020

The battle for control of the Tobago Council of the Peoples National Movement is in full gear, with candidates in full election mode. The Incumbent and Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles is one of four persons in the race, his campaign was launched last week. In the midst of all the election fever will the real issues affecting the people of Tobago be forgotten?

NCC on Carnival 2020

Carnival is the country's largest tourist attraction but has the product improved ?. Events and competitions are well underway in the various art forms, all in anticipation for the Merry Monarch.How is the season shaping up?

PUFA Academy: Gothia Cup

Powerful United Football Academy is based in the East and was birthed in 2015, catering for for children 5-15. The organization has competed in international competitions representing T&T and this year, are expected to be in Sweden at the Gothia Cup in July.

Artiste's Forum

"Soca Link Up" is the name of a collaboration by Soca Star Blaxx and Calypso Icon Explainer. It's in keeping with the 2020 trend that has seen may younger artistes collaborate with or give their interpretations of Calypso Classic.

7 Dead in RTAS, 2 Weeks Into 2020

Seven persons have died in road traffic accidents in the first two weeks of 2020, representing more than a three-fold increase compared to the same period last year. President of Arrive Alive, Sharon Inglefield, says this is alarming.