Start of the new term
According to the Ministry of Education, three schools will not be reopening today.There are also security concerns mounting over some schools located in parts of Port of Spain, where shooting attacks occurred in close proximity. Education Minister Anthony Garcia joined us on set to discuss.
Recycle your costumes with Carnicycle
We have all heard the annual lament by some, surrounding carnival costume "sameness" by masqueraders and their desire to simply repeat the costume if they could. There's one recycling initiative ' Carnicycle' that is seeking to add its own sustainable brand on the festival by recycling carnival costumes.
Writers Centre
Masterclasses with prize-winning author Monique Roffey and critically acclaimed poet Shivanee Ramlochan kick off a milestone year for the Bocas Lit Fest at The Writers Centre. On the weekend of January 18-19, the Bocas Lit Fest, now in its 10th year, will facilitate training for aspiring and emerging writers of fiction and poetry with two of this country's first rate writers in both genres.
Soka in Moka
It's more than just a school fete..the brand Soka in Moka has been a staple with carnival lovers over the years.Trinity College will host its 21st edition, this Sunday at Trinity College Courts, Moka, Maraval. Dexter Charles the Director of Soka in Moka Foundation joined us on set to discuss.
Artiste's Forum
"Singing Sandra", Sandra Des Vignes and Addelon "Banjela" Braveboy joined us to discuss their collaboration ' Tis We Season'.