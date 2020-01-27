Ministry of Works

Rohan Sinanan – Minister of Works and Transport, Adrian Winter – Coordinator Traffic Enforcement Centre and Marvin Gonzales – Director of Legal Service joined us on set.

Tracy wins run

Ambassador Tracy Davidson- Celestine has created history, as being the first female political leader, of the PNM Tobago Council, dethroning former leader Kelvin Charles.

Ministry of Health Breastfeeding Initiative

The North Central Regional Health AUTHORITY is hosting an event to promote breastfeeding in the workplace.

Make mas exhibition

Zum Zum Musem is hosting its Play Mas Exhibition which runs until March 1st.

Songs of love

Ray-Sing Songs of Love is taking place on Sunday 9th February at the Central bank Auditorium. The concert will feature some on T&T best singers and musicians.

Duke: I Am Innocent of All Charges

He's free - of at least one charge. PSA President Watson Duke's sedition charge has been thrown out, after a judge found the law, to be unlawful.

Gary Speaks to Tv6 Part Two: Many Have Legal Guns

As there seems to be no shortage of illegal firearms in Trinidad and Tobago, the Police Commissioner is now giving the latest figure for the number of firearms user licences he has approved in a 12-month period.

Angus Eve on U17 Appointment

Newly appointed under-17 men's football coach Angus Eve is focused on his job and ready to give it his all, with the hope of helping T&T get to next year's U17 World Cup in South America.

Basketball Women Finals

The local basketball federation joined in the fray issuing their condolences following the passing of Kobe Bryant, adding that the fraternity is in a deep state of shock.