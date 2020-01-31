Morning Edition January 31st 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Jan 31, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Check out today's episode of Morning Edition! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Morning Edition January 31st 2020 Check out today's episode of Morning Edition! Murdered teacher laid to rest Murdered teacher, Ashram Boodram, was laid to rest today with an intimate Hindu service at t… Tobago coronavirus update As it relates the seaports of entry to Tobago, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family D… Trini in China says she was not in Embassy’s log Shilonha Phillanders, the Trinidad and Tobago national in China where the coronavirus first surfaced, says that she has finally been contacted by our country's Embassy officials, after no contact since last May. New TTUTA Officer There's a new TTUTA Tobago officer. He is Bradon Roberts, a teacher of the Black Rock Government Primary School. Highway Reroute Movement News Conference It was Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh versus heavy machinery for yet another time, as he continues his fight against the Debe to Mon Desir section of the Point Fortin Highway. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesMorning Edition: 30th January, 2020Beyond The Tape: Thursday 30th January 2020Trini in China says she was not in Embassy’s logBeyond The Tape : Monday 27th January 2020Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 29th January 2020Gary Speaks To Tv6 Part One: Fetes & Licensed GunsHighway Reroute Movement News ConferenceNew TTUTA OfficerHDC to Build 1,500 Homes For Low Income EarnersTCM goes Green