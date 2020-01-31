Check out today's episode of Morning Edition!

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trini in China says she was not in Embassy’s log

Trini in China says she was not in Embassy’s log

Shilonha Phillanders, the Trinidad and Tobago national in China where the coronavirus first surfaced, says that she has finally been contacted by our country's Embassy officials, after no contact since last May.

New TTUTA Officer

New TTUTA Officer

There's a new TTUTA Tobago officer. He is Bradon Roberts, a teacher of the Black Rock Government Primary School.