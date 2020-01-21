Prison Reform
We have a lot of grounds to cover in respect to prison reform, a topic that has been in discussions for quite some time, The Attorney General is on set with us to give the Government's plans on the way forward and how soon the public can see the changes on this long overdue issue.
TTPS Information Drive
Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us on set to discuss the launch of the Gender Based Violence Unit.
Launch of Spice Mas
Kelvin Jacob - CEO Spicemas Corporation Grenada and Ian Charles - CEO Jambalasee Grenada, told us about the launch of Grenada Spicemas.
Carnival Fundraiser Phoenix II Cooler Party
Holy Name Convent Port of Spain is hosting its Pheonix II Cooler Party on February 2nd at the school's compound, its at a cost of $300.