Political Landscape
Rodney Charles, MP for Naparima joined us on set to give the Opposition's perspectives on the crime situation plaguing the country, as well as other current affairs.
Pigeon Peas Festival
The Pigeon Peas Festival is here again, the annual festival is in its 6th year and will showcase culinary skills of creators mainly to the Diego Martin community. The festival takes place on Saturday 1st February at the St. John's Parish Hall and Diego Martin Girl's School compound.
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is hosting its annual Jalsa Salana convention carded for 24th, 25th & 26th January at the National Headquarters, 33 Polo Ground Road, Preysal. The convention, which seeks to expand the teachings of Islam has collaborated with The Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Ghana, Maulana Muhammad Bin Saleh, who is set to deliver the feature address.
Mc Leod's All Inclusive
Spectrum Entertainment is putting on its Mc Leod's All Inclusive - 'SAFARI', on 2nd February at the T'Shelles Estate, Santa Cruz.