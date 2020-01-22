Focus on the family
Juvenile Delinquency is rapidly increasing and as a result, many youths have been involved in criminal activities or have already committed serious crimes. Many factors contribute to teenage delinquency, including a breakdown in the family system. How do we as a society work together to transform this alarming issue?
Coalition against domestic violence
The Civil Society Organisation is hosting an event entitled - Orange Day which is in Remembrance for victims of Gender Based Violence. It is scheduled for Saturday 25th January at Woodford Square in Port of Spain.
UWI Fete
The University of the West Indies is hosting its annual UWI Fete 2020 entitled - White Diamonds. It takes place on Sunday 26th January and is promising to feature the biggest names for Carnival 2020.
Vendors Collaborative
Vendors Collaborative is an initiative to collaborate as vendors in an effort to improve their ability to leverage with each other in growing their business.