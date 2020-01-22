Focus on the family

Juvenile Delinquency is rapidly increasing and as a result, many youths have been involved in criminal activities or have already committed serious crimes. Many factors contribute to teenage delinquency, including a breakdown in the family system. How do we as a society work together to transform this alarming issue?

Coalition against domestic violence

The Civil Society Organisation is hosting an event entitled - Orange Day which is in Remembrance for victims of Gender Based Violence. It is scheduled for Saturday 25th January at Woodford Square in Port of Spain.

UWI Fete

The University of the West Indies is hosting its annual UWI Fete 2020 entitled - White Diamonds. It takes place on Sunday 26th January and is promising to feature the biggest names for Carnival 2020.

Vendors Collaborative

Vendors Collaborative is an initiative to collaborate as vendors in an effort to improve their ability to leverage with each other in growing their business.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Red Force Prepare For Guyana

Red Force Prepare For Guyana

Where, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are confident going into their third round match against Guyana Jaguars at the Providence Stadium.