Living with Autism in T&T

Many times the question arises, how do we as a society treat with persons living with Autism? But more importantly, how do we protect children and build the awareness of autism.

Expressions of Love: Valentine's Concert

Kaveesh the Band is putting on an event entitled - Expressions of Love. It is a Valentine Concert carded for Saturday 15th February at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts.

TTPS Information Drive

Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us on set to discuss the recent Domestic Violence murders.

Artiste's Forum

Alana Sinnette-Khan - Semifinalist of Calypso Fiesta joined us on set.

Addiction

Recording Artiste; Former Soca Groovy & Power Soca Monarch and Road March King Shurwayne Winchester joined us on set this morning. He told us of his upcoming event entitled 'Addition'. The event which is in its 9th edition, takes place on February 16th at 1 Darceuil Lane, Mausica, Arima.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Market Workers Upset

Market Workers Upset

Sanitation workers at the Scarborough market are threatening to down tools over what they claim is the failure of the employer to treat with a number of outstanding issues.

House Call

House Call

In our health feature, House Call, we're discussing sexually transmitted infections and the need for responsible behaviour. Here's Dr. Skyler Lewis.

Mayaro Community Football

Mayaro Community Football

The final has been set for the Next Level Consulting, Limited Under 19 Community Invitational Tournament Championship which is taking place in Mayaro on Sunday. It will feature MaGuaya United versus Deportivo P.F. Youths. 

Call It COVID19

Call It COVID19

It has been officially named, the Coronavirus which broke out in Wuhan, China in December last year has been officially named. 