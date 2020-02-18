State of the Economy

There are several matters on the table to discuss when it comes to the state of the economy in Trinidad and Tobago. What is the foreseeable outlook of the economy as we have entered a new year.

TTPS Information Drive

Acting Superintendent Wayne Mystar joined us on set to discuss Carnival Safety Tips.

HADCO Phase II

The Legendary Len "Boogsie" Sharpe and Terry Bernard joined us on set to tell us how the preparation for panorama finals is shaping up for HADCO Phase II.

Promoters Association

The Trinidad and Tobago Promoters Association held a press conference last week, where they called for a set standard for events, they told TV6 news that they felt ambushed by claims from stakeholders representing various interests

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gunmen Kill One Another

Gunmen Kill One Another

The country records five murders in twenty four hours, and in a bizzare twist, two alleged gunmen turned their guns on themselves after murdering the son of a known community leader in Diego Martin. Here's more.

Interception Amendment Act to boost Law Enforcement

Interception Amendment Act to boost Law Enforcement

Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Fitzgerald Hinds, says the amendments to the Interception of Communications Bill are solely to boost law enforcement, and not for any political reasons.

Veteran footballers function

Veteran footballers function

The Veteran Footballers Foundation held their 10th anniversary celebration on Sunday honouring three major contributors to the sport.

Couva wins pan finals

NGC Couva Joylanders reigned supreme winning the National Panorama Medium Bands Finals competition, held for the first time in Tobago. 