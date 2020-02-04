Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association
We continue to explore various perspectives on the Novel Coronavirus to provide as much information to our viewers, yesterday the Minister of Health sat with us to discuss the risks and readiness to handle the virus, today the Medical Association will give their standpoint on the Coronavirus Infection.
Political Landscape
Sean Sobers, UNC Candidate fro San Fernando West joined us on set.
2020 Water Supply Management Plan
Alan Poon King - Acting CEO of the Water and Sewerage Authority joined us on set to discuss the authority's 2020 Water Supply Management Plan, which will also include areas of Unaccounted for Water and Demand Management.
ANSA Motors
ANSA Motors is hosting at three-day Honda Repair-a-thon event. It takes place from Friday February 7th - Sunday 9th February at Larry Gomes Stadium, Dual Carriage Way off O'Meara Road, it starts at 8:00AM. The Repair-a-thon is offering Free Airbag Inflator Recall Repairs and seeks to provide fast and convenient recall repairs, Honda and Classic Motors 2001-2016, Honda and Acura vehicle owners including roll on/ roll off.
Kalypso Review
Kalypso Revue is here. Sonia 'Singing Sonia' Francis -2nd place winnerof the National Calypso Queen Competition and Michelle Henry - Calypsonian joined us on set.