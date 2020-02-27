Tobago Carnival
George Leacock - Chairman of the Festivals Commission, joined us over the phone to give us his perspectives on Tobago Carnival this season.
NCC on Carnival 2020
Winston Peters, Chairman of the National Carnival Commission joined us over the phone to discuss the how the carnival activities fared this year.
Youth Ambassadors 2020 Program
The U.S. Embassy is recruiting persons between the ages of 15-18 years for its 2020 Youth Ambassadors Program. It is a three-week exchange program, begining July 30 to August 16, in the United States and funded by the U.S. Department of State.
Dixieland Three
Dawad Phillip & Domino Productions presents Dixieland 3, this Sunday, 1st March at Atherlys by the Park in San Fernando. The event is an All White Carnival Jazz Brunch and features Ray Holman, Relator and Leston Paul.