Political Landscape
Senator Anita Haynes of the United National Congress joined us on set to discuss a number of developments in Parliament.
Ministry of Community Development
The Ministry of Community of Development, Culture and the Arts launched the National Policy on Sustainable Community Development on February 10th at the Trinidad Hilton. The Policy is as a result of historical efforts involving initiatives directed towards social change locally, and current thinking in the field of community development globally.
Army Fete
It's an Army Fete - Valentine's Edition, taking place tomorrow, Valentine Day.
Vincy Mas Launch
Vincy Mas in the St Vincent and the Grenadines takes place from June 26th - July 7th.
Shiv Ganga Yatra 2020
Chinmaya Mission Trinidad and Tobago is hosting the Shiv Ganga Yatra 2020 a walk done in silence, in commemoration of the Hindu festival of Shiv Ratri. The spiritual walk takes place from Wednesday 19th - Thursday 20th February from Marianne River, Blanchissuese to Lopinot Heritage Site.
Book Launch
Trinidad born, UK based author Nikisha Watson was highlighted last year in our weekend spotlight introducing the first edition of a children's book entitled 'the Alphabet Adventure in Trinidad & Tobago'. Her book, which was inspired by her older son, focuses on the culture of Trinidad and Tobago. She is hosting an Author Meet and Greet Book Launch today and Saturday 15th at Excellent Stores, Movie Towne Port of Spain at 2pm.