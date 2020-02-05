Dragon deal hold wouldn't affect supply
If government could, then it would continue with the Dragon Gas deal agreed to with the government of Venezuela. That's according to Energy Minister Franklyn Khan who doesn't anticipate any immediate problems in the area of production in relation to the new developments over Dragon. Alicia Boucher has the details from the Senate.
Minister of Energy
Minister of Energy, Franklin Khan joined us on set as we expand the conversations with respects to the circumstances surrounding the dragon deal and the energy sector.
PTSC Management unveils new plans
The Public Transport Service Corporation is rolling out several initiatives in its effort to improve and provide quality service to the public. Some key objectives include; increasing the bus fleet, improving our physical infrastructure and embracing cutting edge technology to drive innovation.
3Canal- 2020 Revolution Time
3 Canal is making a statement in their offerings for this year's carnival, it's an event entitled 'Revolution Time'. They are celebrating 50 years of Revolution + Rapso from Wednesday 12th to Saturday 22nd February at the Big Black Box, #33 Murray Street, Woodbrook.
ICAN Indigenous Creative Arts Network
Indigenous Creative Arts Network – ICAN is non-government organisation that seeks to empower children in need through culture and the arts. In addition to their cause, they also orchestrating the Zanté Carnival Band, a children's carnival band. 'They are here to encourage the public to support their initiative by sponsoring a vulnerable child to participate.
Artiste's Forum NEFTA
In our artiste forum, we looked at the performance of Naheelal "Nefta" Kojo, with her song for this season entitled 'A dream Revolution' at Klassic Ruso last evening. She has a strong family background in Kaiso, as she is the daughter of of popular Calypsonian "Twiggy"