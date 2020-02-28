Covid19 Travel Restriction Updated
Days after the country's annual peak in international arrivals, the Government takes a decision to update travel restrictions. Persons entering T&T from Japan, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Singapore join those from China who must wait 14-days before being allowed entry.
Cuban TT Cultural Exchange
The Cultural Agency of Santiago De Cuba will be hosting its Caribbean International Festival or The Festival of Fire from July 3rd to July 9th. In addition, they will be putting on their Carnival show between the 18th to 27th July.
Secondary Schools' Kidney Health Caravan
World Kidney Day is on March 12th and in celebration of World Kidney day, the John Hayes Memorial Kidney Foundation will be hosting its 2nd Annual Secondary Schools' Kidney Health Caravan.
Me to We Mentorship
Volunteer Centre of Trinidad and Tobago (VCTT) is hosting its 'Me to We Mentorship Programme'. The programme Mentorship Period runs from April to December 2020.
Futsal Competition
PAWI South Trinidad District is hosting its Indoor Futsal Competition. The event takes place at the PleasantVille Indoor Arena on February 29th, March 7th & 14th and April 4th.
Intercol Nostalgia Festival
The Intercol Nostalgia Festival 2020 takes place tomorrow at the CIC Grounds. The InterCol Nostalgia Festival is a non-profit organisation that seeks to encourage camaraderie among the participating Intercol Colleges/Schools.