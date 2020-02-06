Carnival & Tourism

We are well into the carnival season and the topic of carnival and tourism is an essential commodity during this period.

Concerned Public Officers

The Concerned Public Officers was introduced to Communicate with all Public Officers and highlight issues and create solutions, Today three Members of the Concerned Public Officers are here to discuss their judgement against the Public Services Association (PSA).

Artiste's Forum

Anton 'Amptone' Wilcox joined us in studio. He sang in the choir and school calypso competitions starting at the age of 5. In this forum, he is a three-time consecutive primary school calypso champion.

Pennacool.com

Pennacool.com partners with Flow, many of you may be familiar with Pennacol.com, it is an online study support that offers past papers and immediate correction for students of all ages. Many students are getting ready for SEA can utilise this programme.

Artiste's Forum

Three personalities joined us in studio Jeremy 'Jahremiah Love' Mahapat, Dareon Zavdiel 'DJ Dareon' Christoff and Makesi Daygne Jr. 'Floyd the Lyricist' Floyd.

Kaiso Karavan

Calypsonian Eunice Peters joined us on set to tell us how the season have been shaping up for her at the Kaiso Karavan and Klassic Ruso tents

Hope Alive in Local Energy Sector Part One

The Energy Chamber's Energy conference has come to a close but it seems not without a feeling of optimism for the local operators who provide services for the large energy multinational companies that operate in this country.

Joseph Roberts on Cycling State

Regret and optimism, both feelings were expressed by the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling President Joseph Roberts as he reflected on the journey thus far of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling team towards the 2020 Olympics. Roberts was disappointed the National Sprint team did not make it to the Olympics, but he's confident T&T will qualify three athletes for Tokyo who can pull off a surprise.

Taking Carnival Beyond Fete and Wine

Almost three years after the closure of the Tourism Development Company, who is developing and spearheading the promotion of Trinidad's tourism product?