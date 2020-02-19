Public Service Association
President of the Public Service Association, Watson Duke, joined us on set to provide his perspectives on several developments, including an update on the public officers recent protest for delays in settling wage negotiations for workers.
MSJ Black Power Anniversary Event
2020 marks 50 years of the 1970 Black power uprising which changed the socio-political landscape of Trinidad and Tobago. On ash Wednesday, 26th February, The Youths for Social Justice will be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Black Power Movement, it takes place on Independence Square Port of Spain.
Miami Carnival
Many Trinis travel yearly to enjoy and participate in Miami Carnival. John Beckford - Marketing and Sponsorship Director and Larson Phipps – Miami Carnival Board J'ouvert Director and Marketing Team Member joined us on set to tell us what we can expect for Miami Carnival 2020.
Tuesday on the Rocks
Kes Tuesday on the Rocks took place last evening, take a look at the highlights