Have Your Say

As we continue to monitor the Coronavirus, viewers called in to express their views or concerns with respect to T&T's readiness to deal with the virus should it reach our shores.

Ministry of Health on Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus 2019 as an international emergency, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh joined us on set to give the Ministry's perspectives on the Virus including T&T's readiness to handle the Coronavirus should it enter T&T.

Actively caring through caring

Actively Caring Through Caring (ACTS), is a community based organisation registered with the Ministry of Community Development and the Arts. The ACTS group will be running its Computer Literacy Programme at #22 Poui Street, Morvant. The project seeks to bring Computer Literacy to the Morvant community and environs. Classes Start on Wednesday 5th February, 2020.

Oneness the Party

The St Ann's RC Church is putting on an event entitled 'Oneness The Party", it's on Sunday 16th February at the Queen's Hall Car Park in St Ann's.

Artiste's Forum Mark Eastman

Mark Eastman is a former Young King Monarch (2018) and a semi-finalist in last year's calypso Monarch. His composition for this year's competition is entitled 'Money. He joined us on set this morning.

Artiste's Forum G Von

Soca artiste G.VON who is no stranger to the entertainment industry joined us on set this morning. He hails from South Trinidad and some of his tracks include Buss Dat Wine - 2012 , Wining Pleaser -2013 and Behind the Truck - 2014

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Weekend Spotlight: Dance A Way Of Life

Weekend Spotlight: Dance A Way Of Life

Dance is a way of life for 30 year old Reanne Lindsay of Scarborough Tobago. Tv6 Spoke to Mrs. Linsay about her dance company in Tobago, Elizabeth Williams has more in this report.

UNC: Nominations & Allegations

UNC: Nominations & Allegations

The United National Congress' nominations are open for the upcoming General Elections. The party's political leader, while giving details on the process, also leveled corruption allegations at+ the People's National Movement . 

New Prisons Commissioner Get To Work

New Prisons Commissioner Get To Work

There's a new Prisons Commissioner on the job. Dennis Pulchan has officially taken up the post of Acting Prisons Commissioner, as former Acting Commissioner Dane Clarke has proceeded on pre-retirement leave.

Out In South 2020

Out In South 2020

Feteing in South for carnival is a limited treat for patrons, with the majority of big events hosted in and around the capital.

Mad Ants & Iup 2020

Mad Ants & Iup 2020

It seems there is new twist in the race for Road March 2020.

The development took place at the Red Ants Mad Ants cooler fete on Friday night where Machel said his new collaboration with Kerwin Du Bois is "not the Road March yet".