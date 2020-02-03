Have Your Say
As we continue to monitor the Coronavirus, viewers called in to express their views or concerns with respect to T&T's readiness to deal with the virus should it reach our shores.
Ministry of Health on Coronavirus
The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus 2019 as an international emergency, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh joined us on set to give the Ministry's perspectives on the Virus including T&T's readiness to handle the Coronavirus should it enter T&T.
Actively caring through caring
Actively Caring Through Caring (ACTS), is a community based organisation registered with the Ministry of Community Development and the Arts. The ACTS group will be running its Computer Literacy Programme at #22 Poui Street, Morvant. The project seeks to bring Computer Literacy to the Morvant community and environs. Classes Start on Wednesday 5th February, 2020.
Oneness the Party
The St Ann's RC Church is putting on an event entitled 'Oneness The Party", it's on Sunday 16th February at the Queen's Hall Car Park in St Ann's.
Artiste's Forum Mark Eastman
Mark Eastman is a former Young King Monarch (2018) and a semi-finalist in last year's calypso Monarch. His composition for this year's competition is entitled 'Money. He joined us on set this morning.
Artiste's Forum G Von
Soca artiste G.VON who is no stranger to the entertainment industry joined us on set this morning. He hails from South Trinidad and some of his tracks include Buss Dat Wine - 2012 , Wining Pleaser -2013 and Behind the Truck - 2014