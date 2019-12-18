National Security initiatives 2019
As is customary in December, we reflected on some of the events that occurred during the year. We began our reflection with National Security and some of the initiatives we saw in 2019.Our guest was Criminologist Professor Ramesh Deosaran. He has served on committees relating to both the police and prison service and is here to share his perspective.
Have Your Say
One of the big stories earlier in the week was the firing of Dennis Lawrence as head coach of the senior men's team. Here's what our callers had to say.
I love my community
The annual ' I Love My Community ' event is happening this Sunday at Stalagnite Grounds Savannah Drive Cunupia. It begins at noon and is hosted by the Single Fathers Association in collaboration with the TTPS.
Launch of TTAYSO
American Youth Soccer Organization playground is a child development program that caters to kids to help develop their motor skills.Area Director Dale Toney is here to tell us more about that and school yard soccer league that is set for January 2020.
Swearing in at Sando City Corp
While San Fernando saw no change in the person serving as Mayor after the Local Government elections, a new Deputy Mayor was sworn in. But she had little to say to the media about her new role or even where she works at this time. Juhel Browne tells us more.