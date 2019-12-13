Economist on new currency strategy
The change in the $100 note is beginning to do what was intended, from a National Security perspective. That's according to Minister of National Security Stuart Young, who says, banks are receiving very suspicious activity. Meanwhile the Bankers Association says banks have also beefed up security during the changeover process.
Dangerous drugs bill passes with late amendments
One of the two bills that form part of the government's plan to decriminalize cannabis was passed in the parliament on Wednesday night.The Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed with a number of late amendments.A couple of them were related to the issue of consumption in public spaces.The definition was changed to exclude private non-commercial spaces, while the fine for use in public spaces was softened.
Ministry concerned about rising flu deaths
The number of persons dying from influenza related causes are on the rise , with the last count available at 32. The Ministry of Health is again pleading with those who are ore vulnerable; pregnant women, children, asthmatics persons, diabetic persons, the elderly and other immuno-suppressed persons to get vaccinated.
WI vs India series
That was Skipper Keiron Pollard, next up the for West Indies are the Three One Day Internationals beginning on Sunday.