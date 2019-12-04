Preliminary results in for Local Gov't
The Movement for Social Justice gathered 0.71% of the electoral votes according to the preliminary data from the EBC.That accounted for 2636 votes for the areas the MSJ contested. The United National Congress captured 54.38 % of the votes while the People's National Movement gathered 43.48 % of the votes. MSJ Political Leader David Abdulah joined us on set.
UNC gains ground in Sando
The United National Congress captured the popular vote in the Local Government Election with 202,584 votes . The two main parties both won seven corporations but, the Opposition gained additional support winning the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation from the ruling party. The Opposition also boosted support in San Fernando, winning three seats. One of those seats, Les Efforts West /La Romaine which Rishi Balramsingh won for the party.
Believe: The secret to Christmas
Believe, The Secret of Christmas is happening on December 21st & 22nd at Queens Hall Auditorium, Port of Spain.Tickets are priced at $250 General Tickets, $300 Special Reserve, $350 VIP.
Creole Christmas 2.0: Venezuelan roots
Creole Christmas 2.0: Venezuelan Roots is a celebration exploring the musical influences of our South American neighbours. The concert will take place on Thursday and features some very guests. Tickets are priced at $300 and it's hosted by internationally acclaimed musician and producer Etienne Charles , Betsayda Machado from Venezuela and Jorge Glem , Latin Grammy Award Winning Cuatrista.
Christmas at the Carib
Christmas at The Carib" is happening on Sunday at Little Carib Theatre from 6:30 pm. It features Marcia Miranda, The Chuckarees and many more. , showtime is 6:30 PM and the cost is $250.