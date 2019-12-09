Political Landscape
The senate held a special sitting on Saturday,to pass legislation for the demonetising the existing one hundred dollar bill. The new note is expected to help curb financial crimes according to the government, Opposition Senator Anita Haynes joined us on set to discuss.
Economic Association on new $100 note
The new $100 notes will be made available to the public from tomorrow, according to the Central Bank. Both the Upper and Lower Houses met to discuss the legislation that seeks to put a dent on money laundering. Economist and President of the Economics Association of T&T Dr. Indera Sagewan joined us on set to share her perspective.
A Baptiste Coaching: Your best year ever
The end of the year usually signifies a period of reflection for most individuals. Whether you have accomplished your set plans or are yet to start, a little encouragement along the journey can go a long way. That's the purpose of the event 'Your Best Year Ever' , hosted by A Baptiste Coaching. It's on this Sunday at Centrum Auditorium, Center Pointe Mall.
The Lydians: Deo Gratias
It's the fortieth anniversary of the Lydian singers and in true Lydian style...they are celebrating with a grand event. DEO GRATIAS – Thanks Be To God!. The four day event gets underway from Thursday at Queen's Hall.
TVET awareness week
The Tobago House of Assembly is commemorating ,Technical and Vocational Education & Training (TVET) Awareness Week which runs from December 5th-10h. A session is scheduled for both today and tomorrow.