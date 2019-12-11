Business community on new currency
We continue to gather the perspectives of the Business Community on the effects, if any on the new polymer $100 bill. Long lines filled several bank institutions yesterday as the public was finally able to exchange their old $100 bills for the new ones. The Central Bank placed a deadline of the December 31st for the changeover, is the business community prepared?
Economist on changeover of new currency
Economist Dr. Roger Hosein joined us via the telephone to share his thoughts.
MOE: Education Management Information System
The Ministry of Education is using technology to improve the operations at the nation's schools.The Education Management Information System ensures that all schools are displayed in a card format to the user and sorted by type. The features include management of the teachers, students, employees, classes, exam schedule, exam results internal messaging to parents and much more.
Disabilities awareness month
What is the situation like on the sister isle? Diane Hadad, the Chairperson of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce joined us via the telephone to discuss.
Holy, Mother of God
Holy, Mother of God is described as a Christmas Musical Extravaganza happening tomorrow from 6:30 PM at the Little Carib Theatre. It's hosted by Bishop's Centenary College, the cost $150.
Next level Consulting: U19 Community Tournament
The Under 19 Invitational Community Tournament hosted by Next Level Consulting kicks off on December 21st and will run until February 23rd 2020. The zones are categorized into two groups at various locations.