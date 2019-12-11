Business community on new currency

We continue to gather the perspectives of the Business Community on the effects, if any on the new polymer $100 bill. Long lines filled several bank institutions yesterday as the public was finally able to exchange their old $100 bills for the new ones. The Central Bank placed a deadline of the December 31st for the changeover, is the business community prepared?

Economist on changeover of new currency

Economist Dr. Roger Hosein joined us via the telephone to share his thoughts.

MOE: Education Management Information System

The Ministry of Education is using technology to improve the operations at the nation's schools.The Education Management Information System ensures that all schools are displayed in a card format to the user and sorted by type. The features include management of the teachers, students, employees, classes, exam schedule, exam results internal messaging to parents and much more.

Disabilities awareness month

What is the situation like on the sister isle? Diane Hadad, the Chairperson of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce joined us via the telephone to discuss.

Holy, Mother of God

Holy, Mother of God is described as a Christmas Musical Extravaganza happening tomorrow from 6:30 PM at the Little Carib Theatre. It's hosted by Bishop's Centenary College, the cost $150.

Next level Consulting: U19 Community Tournament

The Under 19 Invitational Community Tournament hosted by Next Level Consulting kicks off on December 21st and will run until February 23rd 2020. The zones are categorized into two groups at various locations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Debate on Cannabis Bills Begin

Debate on Cannabis Bills Begin

With a simple majority required for the passage of the two bills being debated, the decriminalization of cannabis moved one step closer to becoming a reality.

Noting the Change

Noting the Change

Trying to get those paper one hundred dollar notes of your hands may be more difficult than you anticipated, they just keep landing back into your pockets...

Woman Pleading For A Kidney

Woman Pleading For A Kidney

A woman who says she has touched many lives is hoping someone would touch hers. She is pleading for a life-saving gift in order to continue on her path of helping children.